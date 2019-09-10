When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 5.
What happened: The board looked at a list of potential changes to township zoning ordinances, recommended by the township Planning Commission.
Background: Planners have been reviewing ordinances for possible updates to correct omissions, keep up with changing needs and respond to areas where there have been problems.
Why it’s important: Items on the recommended list include increasing the minimum acreage for a property to be classified as a farm from 10 acres to 20 acres. Another change requires the site of ECHO housing to be restored to its previous condition when the temporary home is removed. Several changes relate to saw mills, including increasing setbacks, limiting operating hours and limiting the height of piles of materials.
What happens next: Because they have questions on the details of some of the changes, the board members would like to consider more information in October before making any decisions.