- When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 5

- What happened: The board adopted the 2020 general fund budget as advertised, with expenses in the amount of $509,815.

- The cost: Revenues fall short of expenses by about $23,000, which will be taken from savings. There is no increase in the township tax rate of 0.21 mills

- Why it’s important: Although the budget allows for $3,000 for the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, the board asked that the donation be held until it is clear how the organization is going to be funded by the county going forward.

- Other happenings: The board directed a letter to be sent to residents of the Cameron’s Knoll subdivision, reminding them that there is no on-street parking permitted, and that the township will not be held responsible for any damage to vehicles from snow plowing and cindering. This applies to the entire township, but Cameron’s Knoll was singled out for notice because vehicles have been seen parking on the roads.

- What happens next: The board will hold a brief year-end meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. The 2020 reorganization and regular meeting for January will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan 6.

For more local government news from Lancaster County, click here.