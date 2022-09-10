When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 1

What happened: The board voted to stand firm on enforcement of zoning violations. They agreed not to issue any new permits for the Jacob Kinsinger property until a violation there is corrected. The township also is pursuing other violations where work has been done without permits or inspections.

Background: At the Kinsinger property, District Justice Mylin issued a $12,000 fine for construction without a permit. Kinsinger has since sought a permit to convert a barn on the property to a residence, but no permit will be issued until the violation is removed or an architect signs off on the design of the pole building framework that was constructed over the existing residence.

Why it’s important: The board discussed the importance of being consistent in handling cases involving residents who fail to get permits. This includes a violation at the Clark Stanley property on Robert Fulton Highway for rebuilding a porch without a permit, and a second violation for constructing a porch on a modular home without a permit.

The cost: Kinsinger has asked for a reduction of the $12,000 fine, but the board declined to discuss the request until the property is brought into compliance.

What happens next: The board voted to go forward with prosecution of the Stanley case if not resolved.

Quotable: “Coming into compliance, that’s what we’re about — not making money on fines,” Supervisor Mike Church said.