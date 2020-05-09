When: Fulton supervisors meeting, May 7

What happened: The board voted to oppose one of three variance requests that will be heard by the zoning hearing board on May 25. They oppose a request to allow chickens on a 1/3-acre lot on Little Britain Road South in the Rural Residential zone.

Background: The zoning hearing board is an independent body, but the supervisors can submit their comments if they choose. They are not opposing requests for adding in-law quarters to a home on Peach Bottom Road, and a portable saw mill on Tanning Yard Hollow Road.

Why it's important: Board members said they do not want to set a precedent by creating an exception to the regulations of animals, especially on such a small property.

What’s next: All three applications will be heard beginning at 7 p.m. If more people are interested in attending than space permits with social distancing, participants for each hearing will be allowed in the building separately as that variance is considered.

Other happenings: The board voted to lift the declaration of emergency they put in place in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotable: “I’m hoping it sends a message to the county. Down here we’re OK,” Supervisor Scott Osborne said.