- When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 3.

- What happened: The board approved changes to the township stormwater ordinance, raising the earth disturbance size limit for a “small project” from 1,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet.

- Background: A stormwater plan classified as a small project does not require the same level of detail a larger plan must have or need the seal of a professional engineer. Several other area municipalities have made similar changes.

- Why it’s important: The change was put in place as a cost-saving measure for residents who are only making minor changes.

- Other happenings: The board heard concerns about a sinking culvert on Mason Dixon Road. The site may need a longer pipe under the road and headwalls. The supervisors scheduled a budget meeting for Oct. 17.

For more news from Lancaster County and its neighboring counties, click here.