When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 1.
What happened: The board restated its opposition to gambling devices in the township by approving an opt-out resolution that prohibits video gaming terminals allowed in some locations under state law.
Background: The board passed a similar resolution early this year when new legislation potentially allowed gaming machines in truck stops if a municipality did not opt out. Recent changes to the legislation required municipalities to address the issue again to meet the new requirements.
Why it’s important: The action by the board prevents any future addition of gaming machines. It does not cover those termed as “games of skill.”
Quotable: “We don’t have a gas station, so it doesn’t pertain to us, but it could in the future,” Supervisor Mike Church said.
Other happenings: Since the township has discontinued its recycling program, the recycling trailer is going to Bedford County. The trailer was originally purchased with grant funding from Lancaster County Solid Waste and the state Department of Environmental Protection in partnership with Little Britain Township. No money is changing hands in the relocation of the trailer.