When: Fulton supervisors meeting, May 4.

What happened: The board voted to oppose any requests for additional subdivision rights once all allowed subdivisions have been used.

Background: The number of development rights available to a property is based on the size of the original tract of land. When a property is subdivided, the remaining number of available development rights remains with the parent tract and is recorded on the plans.

Why it’s important: A zoning hearing application has been submitted for 111 Lindecamp Lane. Even though all development rights have been used, there is a request to allow another dwelling on the property.

Quotable: “Everyone would want more if you let them have more,” Chair Scott Osborne said.

What’s next: A date for the zoning hearing will be set.

Other happenings: The board will hold off on accepting a 240-day extension for the Tindall land development plan on Black Barren Road. Supervisors indicated they will not extend the time limit on the subdivision unless outstanding fines of $13,200 are paid. If the funds are not received, the board will turn down the land development plan on the grounds of zoning, subdivision/land development and stormwater comments from the township engineer that have not been addressed.