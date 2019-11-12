When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 7.
What happened: The board voted to give preliminary approval to the township’s 2020 general fund budget and liquid fuels budget. No real estate tax increase is planned for the coming year, but a tax hike may be needed going forward.
Why it’s important: Projected expenditures for the coming year for the general fund total $509,815, but anticipated revenues fall short of that by about $23,000. Money from savings will be used to make up the difference.
Quotable: “We can’t keep carrying this forward, robbing the bank,” board Chairman Mike Church said.
Background: The biggest area of expenses falls under maintenance and repair for roads and bridges, with $140,000 earmarked for full-time road worker wages. Insurance premiums are also a large item, with employee health insurance at $55,000, the township’s commercial policy premium at $30,000 and workers compensation insurance at $35,000.
What happens next: The budget will be considered for final adoption at the Dec. 5 supervisors meeting.
Other happenings: Supervisors approved spending $750 on an application to the Lancaster County Vacant Property Reinvestment Board to address a property at 320 and 322 Arcadia Trace. The program is designed to help municipalities return vacant, blighted properties to productive uses. The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority can use eminent domain to acquire a problem property if a negotiated sale is not possible.