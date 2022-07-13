When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, July 7.

What happened: Supervisors chairman and road master Mike Church gave an update of how the township has used American Rescue Plan Act funds for road repairs.

Background: The township received $166,000 in federal funds last year and the same amount this year as part of the American Rescue Plan Act program for a total of $332,000. At first, it appeared that there would be restrictions on how the money could be used, but later information opened up more options.

Why it’s important: The township was able to blacktop portions of Plum Hill, Swift, Soapstone, Friends and Keys roads. They were also able to do extensive seal coating of many other township roads.

The cost: The total cost for paving and seal coat was $344,000. About $20,000 of that had to come from the township’s general fund.

What happens next: Each year, municipalities receive liquid fuel funds from the state based on the miles of road in the townships. Because the township did not have to use money from its Liquid Fuels account for paving this year, that account will grow and be available for more road widening and paving projects next year.

Other happenings: The board voted to take part in the final adoption of a new regional comprehensive plan for the southern end of the county. The project, which has been led by the county, has been in the works for three years. It will help guide development in participating municipalities going into the future. A public hearing will be held before final adoption.

Quotable: “I think we’d be foolish to pass up on it.” Church said.