When: Fulton Township Board of Supervisors meeting on April 7.

What happened: Much of the supervisors’ discussion focused on the previous night’s meeting of the zoning hearing board, which approved the use of a portion of a property on Little Britain Church Road for an equine-assisted therapy program.

Background: The property is currently pending subdivision into three parcels, one of which contains the barn that will be used for the equine program. Supervisors attended the hearing to observe, and did not feel it was adequately explained that the subdivision of the property had not been approved yet. Normally, subdivision plans are completed before any applications are made to the zoning hearing board. At this point, it is unclear how the property owner intends to use the other two portions of the tract, which is zoned agricultural. Supervisors want to be sure the agricultural nature of the entire property is maintained.

Quotable: “We’d have rather seen the full picture presented properly,” Supervisor Mike Church said.

Going forward: The board members indicated they would not appeal the decision of the zoning hearing board for the equine program, but they do not want to see further commercial uses proposed.

Other happenings: The board heard a request from Quarryville Library for a funding increase from the township’s American Rescue Plan Act money. Supervisors budgeted a $1,000 donation to the library this year, and they already have allocated the township’s ARPA funds for road repairs.