When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 4.

What happened: Jacob Kinsinger of Westbrook Road came to the supervisors to ask for a reduction in the $12,000 fine recently levied on him by District Judge Stuart Mylin.

Background: Kinsinger was fined for constructing a large pavilion-type structure over his mobile home residence without a permit. He explained to the supervisors that he wants to convert his barn into his residence, and would like to keep the structure up while work is in progress

Why it’s important: The board denied Kinsinger’s request for a reduction in the fine at this time, as the violation has not been corrected.

What happens next: Supervisor Mike Church suggested he return to the board after the violations have been corrected. At that time, the board might consider reducing the fine, but there were no promises.

Quotable: “There’s been quite a bit of money spent (by the township) we’re going to have to recover that,” Church said in regards to the court costs and the zoning officer’s time.

Other happenings: The township planning commission is working on ways to improve tracking of permits and zoning hearing results so that information on any property can be easily found.