When: Fulton supervisors meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: The board discussed filing an appeal to a decision by the township Zoning Hearing Board.

Background: In May, the supervisors voted to appeal the May 22 zoning board’s decision to allow an additional dwelling on the property at 111 Lindecamp Lane. At the latest hearing, the zoning board granted multiple variances for a half-acre property at 2672 Robert Fulton Highway. The supervisors said variances — such as setbacks, use of the property for businesses and location of a new structure — were not all justified.

Why it’s important: Specifically, the supervisors said they are concerned the zoning board is not following ordinances and granting variances that cannot be justified. This could potentially set up inappropriate precedents, they said.

Quotable: “For some reason the zoning hearing board was not paying attention to the zoning book,” supervisor Mike Church said.

What happens next: The board is going to review the court reporter’s transcription of the hearing and consult with its solicitor to see if they should appeal one or more of the latest decisions.