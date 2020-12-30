When: Fulton supervisors meeting, Dec. 28.

What happened: At their year-end meeting, supervisors approved the 2021 general fund budget as advertised, with no increase in the township taxes.

Details: The budget projects $619,000 in anticipated expenses, covered by $449,000 in projected revenues, and $170,000 from the township’s reserve funds. Major expenses include a $50,000 contribution to the Robert Fulton Fire Company to help with the purchase of a new tanker truck. The township’s usual contribution to the fire company is $10,000.

The cost: There will be no change to the township tax rate of 0.475 mills.

What’s next: The supervisors will meet Jan. 4 for their annual reorganization, followed by the regular monthly meeting.