When: Fulton supervisors meeting, Dec. 28.
What happened: At their year-end meeting, supervisors approved the 2021 general fund budget as advertised, with no increase in the township taxes.
Details: The budget projects $619,000 in anticipated expenses, covered by $449,000 in projected revenues, and $170,000 from the township’s reserve funds. Major expenses include a $50,000 contribution to the Robert Fulton Fire Company to help with the purchase of a new tanker truck. The township’s usual contribution to the fire company is $10,000.
The cost: There will be no change to the township tax rate of 0.475 mills.
What’s next: The supervisors will meet Jan. 4 for their annual reorganization, followed by the regular monthly meeting.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.