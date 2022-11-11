When: Fulton Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Nov. 3.

What happened: The board approved the preliminary budget for 2023, projecting general fund revenues of $447,306 and expenses of $662,190.

Background: The township has faced rising prices this year, resulting in costs that have exceeded the amounts budgeted for 2023. Going into the new year, the board is adjusting projected expenses to account for inflation.

Quotable: “Our fuel this year was $6,000 over budget because of prices,” Supervisor Mike Church said.

Why it’s important: To help cover costs, the board anticipates increasing the local tax from the current .021 mills to .042 mills. This will be the first tax increase in the township in more than 30 years.

The cost: For a property assessed at $100,000, this change would increase the tax from the current $21 to $42.

What happens next: The budget will be advertised and available for inspection with final approval expected at the board’s next meeting Dec. 1.

Other happenings: The board agreed to move forward with adopting a new regional comprehensive plan. The plan was developed for the 12 municipalities in the southern end of the county through meetings between county planners and members of the Southern Lancaster County Intermunicipal Council. The plan covers plans for future uses in the region with an emphasis for protecting agriculture in Fulton Township. The document could be approved early next year.