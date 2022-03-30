When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, March 21, in person and streamed via Zoom.

What happened: Students and staff from Fulton Elementary School demonstrated recent changes in reading instruction that have shown reading growth and significant improvements over the current school year.

Why it’s important: The school implemented new reading strategies at the start of this school year, and according to results, the new model is working well. The mid-year oral reading fluency in first-grade classrooms shows that 58% were at the benchmark this year. Last school year, the number was 40%, and 43% for the 2019-20 school year.

The shift: In the past, leveled books with many high-frequency words have been used for children who are starting to learn how to read. These words can be challenging for students who are just getting into reading, and students often end up guessing the words based on predictable illustrations. The new instructional model focuses on decoding. Decodable books include very few non-phonetic, high-frequency words. These books often have illustrations giving additional details to the text. This model requires the child to decode each word rather than guess words based on a predictable pattern. The science behind the model is that when students can decode words and understand spoken language, reading comprehension follows.

Quotable: “I want to say how rewarding it has been to implement this new initiative. It has only been a few months, but the results are speaking for themselves which is really cool,” Josh McCracken, principal at Fulton Elementary School, said. He pointed out that the new model is based on current research with literacy instruction which is different from how he learned to read.

New positions: To meet current and future needs in the district, the board approved the creation of a new position; districtwide speech and language therapist. This individual in this position will manage the increased number of students identified with speech needs and keep caseloads in compliance. The board also approved three full-time special education para educator positions for the next school year to support the students in the new autistic support classroom, as well as the reconstruction of several part-time para positions into full-time positions.

Internet access: The board unanimously approved a proposal from KIT Network Cabling to install wireless access points throughout the district and upgrade the connection. The upgrades are essential for increased digital needs in the classrooms. The cost of the equipment, services and a five-year subscription is $479,702. This will not cost district taxpayers anything; the upgrade will be paid for through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will meet April 11 for a committee of the whole meeting.