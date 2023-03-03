When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, Feb. 27.

What happened: Staff at Fulton Elementary School, where the meeting was held, gave an update on how a districtwide shift in reading instruction has helped them catch educational gaps early on.

The strategy: “The Science of Reading” was implemented at the start of the 2021-22 school year and is focusing on letting students decode words on their own as well as set goals and track progress using a chart. The science behind the research-based model is that when students can decode words and understand spoken language, reading comprehension follows, explained Josh McCracken, principal at Fulton Elementary School. Several district educators are also participating in a yearlong book study on the topic, meeting monthly to discuss and share findings.

Background: In the past, leveled books with several high-frequency words have been used for children who are learning how to read. These words can often be challenging for students to understand, and they may end up guessing the words based on predictable illustrations. The new instructional model focuses on decoding.

Details: Decodable books include very few nonphonetic, high-frequency words; and there are often illustrations giving additional details to the text. “What we’re really trying to do is teach our kids word-attack skills so they are able to decode those words by themselves,” McCracken said. Aside from seeing improved oral reading fluency among students, the trackable model allows teachers to catch students who may need extra support at an early stage, McCracken said.

Quotable: “It has helped us to find students who have gaps in their foundational skills. … We’re finding that we’re catching these kids early on and are able to give them support,” McCracken said.

Venture grants: Philip Eby, board member and Ephrata Education Foundation liaison, informed the board that venture grant evaluations are underway and will be finalized toward the end of March. The grants are funded by the education foundation and are awarded to teachers, departments and professional employees to realize projects designed to enhance and expand educational experiences and opportunities for students. Last year, the foundation approved nine venture grants totaling $52,504. Although nothing has been finalized, Eby said the foundation is aiming to support approximately $65,000 in grants this year.

Construction project: The board, in an 8-0 vote, approved $18,611 in change orders for the middle and high school construction project. Among the changes are relocation of existing valves in the high school science room and installation of receptacles and switches for illuminated mirrors. The board also approved a five-year service contract with Otis Elevator Co., costing $230 per month. The contract covers a preventative maintenance plan on the elevator in the new addition at Ephrata High School.

What’s next: The board will meet again at 7 p.m. March 6 in the district board room, 803 Oak Blvd, Ephrata.