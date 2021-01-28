When: West Earl supervisors meeting, Jan. 25.

What happened: Four new officers joined the expanded West Earl Township Police Department. West Earl took over coverage of Akron Borough this year. Chairman David Thornton administered the oath of office to Mitchell N. Rogers, Gregory S. Stone, Jacob R. Waltz and Joseph F. Wehrer. Rogers and Stone previously served on Akron’s now-disbanded force.

Background: Just last year, West Earl’s force was understaffed and relying on help from Akron and Pennsylvania State Police troopers. Under new Chief Eric Higgins, West Earl is back to independent 24-hour coverage. Higgins said records and evidence are still being audited and transferred. Akron’s vehicles will be repainted and added to West Earl’s fleet.

Snow removal: Main Street resident Brian Spohn complained about snow plows burying his sidewalk in a recent snowstorm. “It’s not right that you make it my problem,” he told the board. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said the township is contractually obligated to clear the state road curb-to-curb so snowmelt drains. Spohn said, “You can pivot the plow! You’ve got plenty of room.” Thornton said, “I can’t make any guarantees,” but said he will speak with the roadmaster.

Other business: Mahlon Martin won approval to move a house from East Earl Township to his 74-acre property at 307 Good’s Road. The farm cannot be further subdivided. And Supervisor Harold Keppley Jr. reported that the World War I memorial at Brownstown Elementary School is being restored. He recommended the township contribute to the effort. The monument was the subject of controversy two years ago when a member of the Conestoga Valley school board proposed removing it. Residents insisted it stay.