Emergency crews are fighting a four-alarm fire in the Chester County borough of Oxford that damaged multiple apartment buildings overnight.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of Locust and South 3rd Streets at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday for an apartment building fire. Crews have been battling the blaze overnight, with reports that the fire was still active as of 8 a.m., but was under control as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

There were 28 emergency teams dispatched to the fire from Chester County, Cecil County, MD, and 9 from Lancaster County according to Assistant Director for Chester County Emergency Services Patty Mains.

The fire damaged 49 apartments, six buildings and a warehouse on South 3rd Street, including The Maroon Hornet comic shop, Dubarry of Ireland and Toot Sweets candy store.

The American Red Cross is on scene assisting the 80 people displaced as a result of the fire, according to Mains.

The borough, located on Route 1 just a few miles from Lancaster County’s Little Britain and Colerain Townships, declared an emergency at 3:24 a.m. asking residents to conserve water to not infringe on the fire company’s supply. The borough asked residents to avoid a 0.2-mile stretch of S. 3rd Street between Hodgson and Market Street.

Chester County Fire Marshals are investigating the area according to Mains.

The Oxford Area School District announced all schools are closed Thursday due to the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.