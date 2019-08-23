When: School board meeting, Aug. 19.
What happened: The board approved a $75,000 agreement between Penn Manor School District and Children Deserve a Chance Foundation to help the district expand minority participation in the district.
Why it’s important: Under a signed agreement, the foundation is assisting the district in its efforts to “more effectively reach students of color and other students from under-represented communities.” The district is 74% white, and board members and administrators announced their commitment earlier this month to create greater equality. Penn Manor has had an ongoing relationship with the foundation’s flagship Atollo program, a rigorous college access and leadership program for high school students.
Training outlined: The foundation will provide 264 hours of training for up to 35 students in 11th grade, 240 hours of training for up to 35 students in 12th grade, 40 hours of school-specific diversity and inclusion training, 800 hours of administrator training, 64 hours of programming for students in sixth grade, 15 hours facilitating mentoring between high school and middle school students, 10 hours of mentoring between foundation staff and middle school students, and at least 70 hours of work toward developing an action plan to assist the district in its pursuit of academic achievement, empowerment and social engagement for all students.
The cost: In addition to the foundation funding, the program will receive $15,000 from the high school budget, $25,000 in NoVo Foundation grants and $35,000 in Title IV funds.
In other business: Business Manager Christopher Johnston advised the board that budget discussions for the 2020-21 year will begin at the Sept. 3 meeting. Superintendent Mike Leichliter announced the first budget workshop will be on Nov. 4.