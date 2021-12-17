Wreaths will be placed on the graves of all 55,000 veterans interred at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Dec. 18 as part of the annual Wreaths Across America movement.

Volunteers will place a wreath as every veteran’s name is said aloud during the Wreaths Across America event at noon Dec. 18, according to a Friends of Wreaths Across America news release. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery is one of 2,700 locations nationwide participating in the event.

Indiantown Gap has participated in the event since 2006 to “remember the fallen honor those and their families who have served and teach future generations about the value and cost of freedom,” according to the release.

Lancaster Cemetery, Mount Bethel Cemetery and Pequea Valley Cemeteries in Lancaster County are also participating in the event Dec. 18.

A Toys for Tots collection box will be at the Pennsylvania Veterans Memorial during the ceremony.