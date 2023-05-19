When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, May 9.

What happened: Benchmark Real Estate, the company hoping to buy the former Strasburg Elementary School building, must now come before the zoning hearing board in June, in addition to its required conditional-use hearing already scheduled for July.

Background: The zoning hearing is now required because of a conflict in zoning ordinances related to adaptive reuse of the building’s kitchen space. The square footage of the space, about 600 feet, cannot be changed due to the wall structure, and the zoning hearing board must decide whether to approve the new space as an apartment despite a square-footage zoning conflict.

What’s next: Council may adopt a decision at the August meeting prior to the agreement expiration date of Aug. 25. If a decision is not made at that time, the proposed buyer could request an extension, said Steve Echternach, borough manager.

Next meeting date: Council will meet again June 13.