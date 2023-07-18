When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, July 11.

What happened: The council held a conditional use hearing for Benchmark Real Estate’s proposed transformation of the former Strasburg Elementary School building into apartments at 114 W. Franklin St.

Background: Lampeter-Strasburg School Board approved the sale of the building in February. The school had closed in 2013, and a church rented it afterward. Now, Benchmark — which purchased the 2.8-acre property and building for $550,000 — plans to transform the building into 26 apartment units.

Dwelling details: Keith Kauffman, principal of MK Architects, testified the developer plans to build the apartment units in the basement and first floor of the building, totaling 28,000 square feet. While the building is well above the 4,000-square-foot zoning minimum for its purposes, each unit does not meet the 750-square-foot size minimum. The architect sought and received zoning approval for five units that are under 750 square feet each. There will be no outdoor living-space additions, and the seven basement dwellings will have two emergency exits.

More: The parking lot will have 64 spaces, more than the required two per dwelling unit. Two of the proposed units are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. However, the handicap parking spaces are in the large parking lot to the west of the building, which is a “significant distance” from the accessible entrance on the building’s east side, Kauffman said.

Driveway extension and playground access: At the border of the playground and former school, Benchmark proposes a driveway and sidewalk extension to serve as an emergency vehicle access and to connect the two sides of the building. One consideration that remains up in the air is whether the Strasburg Playground Association will close off or expose openings at the neighboring Strasburg Borough playground. David Esh, vice president of the Strasburg Playground Association, said two reasons they would keep fencing and vehicle access closed between the playground and apartment building (especially given the proposed driveway right alongside it) is to maintain safety and manage parking. However, opening that up could create an additional emergency vehicle access point and make it easier for apartment residents to access the playground.

What’s next: The sale agreement has an expiration date of Aug. 25. Council chose to forego an executive session, instead directing legal counsel to draft a decision based on the night’s discussions. The council plans to review and ratify this decision at the next meeting on Aug. 8.