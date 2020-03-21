When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, March 18.

What happened: The board appointed Robert Reidenbach to the position of township assistant/recording secretary by a unanimous vote. Supervisors voted to compensate Reidenbach a flat fee of $100 per meeting.

Background: Chairman Harry Lehman nominated Reidenbach to the position. The township has gone through a string of secretaries and treasurers during the past few years, similar to the turnover in leadership. Lehman, a long-time fixture on the Board of Supervisors, was appointed at a special meeting Feb. 26 to fill the vacancy of Donald Purdum, who resigned on Feb. 19.

Why it’s important: Lehman said the appointment of Reidenbach would free up the township’s part-time secretary from attending meetings and recording the minutes. Supervisors estimated the township had been paying her $150 to $200 per board meeting based on her hourly rate. Reidenbach, a former supervisor, was present at the meeting and took his seat at the table immediately following the vote.

Other happenings: In a 3-2 vote, the board formed an ad hoc committee for certain projects at Silver Mine Park, such as the memorial flag pole. The board had discussed the differences between a park board, a regular committee and an ad hoc committee. Supervisors E. John Hlvacek and Eric Lucas voted against the ad hoc committee. The board also approved the annual request by Penn Manor School District for use of the park for a soccer field.

Disaster declaration: Lehman read a disaster declaration, which protects the township if there is future funding available because of the COVID-19 pandemic.