When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, June 27.

What happened: During public comment, a few citizens brought up the sex crimes cases against former district employee Megan Carlisle, which involve underage students, asking what the district is doing to protect students. One parent called for an apology.

Background: Carlisle, a former paraprofessional and in-school suspension monitor in the secondary school complex, was charged May 25. Police said she sent sexually explicit photos and video to students and had inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old. Additional charges involving another student were filed June 15. At the June 13 school board meeting, Superintendent Karen Nell read a statement detailing the district’s response, which included firing Carlisle and cooperating with the police investigation. Saying the district has “zero tolerance” for any abuse in its schools, Nell outlined the hiring process, which includes background checks and training on mandated reporting of suspected abuse. Nell added that because this is an active criminal matter and involves students, the district can’t comment.

Public comments: Tina Wilson said the district owes an apology “not only to the victims and their families, but also to every student and parent in this district.” Wilson pointed to a Feb. 14 school board statement denouncing public comments she made at the Jan. 24 meeting about sexual abuse by teachers. She said those comments included statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Education showing one in 10 students will be sexually molested at school, adding that she did not accuse any Elizabethtown teachers. She asked whether there are rules governing contact between teachers and students outside of school, if email accounts and messages on the Schoology learning platform are monitored for inappropriate behavior, and whether students and teachers can anonymously report concerning behavior. Even with mandated reporting, Wilson said she could see how an employee may be reluctant to get involved.

Quotable: “It’s scary to know that the place where you send your children every day to teach them and to care for them is also a place where they can be horribly hurt in ways that would affect the rest of their life,” Wilson said. “We deserve to know exactly what’s being done to protect the safety of our children besides the required background checks and training.”

District response: After the meeting, district spokesperson Troy Portser said the district’s response was addressed in the superintendent’s June 13 statement. The written statement was posted on the district website for two weeks and then removed, which Portser said is typically done with such statements. The statement can be heard on the district’s YouTube recording of the meeting. Portser said mandated reporting is required by law, and those who don’t report suspected abuse could get into trouble. Also, email filters search all district emails daily for red-flag terms as part of safety and security protocols. Additionally, the Safe2Say Something anonymous tip line has been available for years to students and staff to report safety concerns, and the tip line receives countless tips, he said.

Athletic facility upgrades: Adam Bergens, director of building and grounds, and athletic director Bill Templin gave a design update for a proposed field house and new track encircling an artificial turf football field. The project’s high-end cost is $15 million, depending on whether the field house is two or three stories; the latter would have a weight room. Design tweaks include the field’s end zones being capped with “ETOWN” on one end and “BEARS” on the other. Also, with railings, the canopy roof on the three-story field house could be used by students. Since the track won’t be ready for next spring’s track and field season, Templin said the district has been in contact with Elizabethtown College and Donegal School District about using their facilities.

Next steps: In July, construction details for the bid package will be finalized, and the necessary approvals and permits, such as stormwater, will be sought from Elizabethtown Borough and other agencies. At the Aug. 8 meeting, the board will vote to advertise bids. The board is scheduled to vote Sept. 12 to accept reject the bids.

Other business: The board approved the following items discussed on June 13: contracts with Empower the Mind for secondary-level crisis counseling at a cost of $58,083 in 2023-24, increasing 2.875% the second year of the contract, and elementary-level trauma counseling at a cost of $28,800 in 2023-24, remaining the same in 2024-25; a $1,025 donation from Etown Common Sense for the school facility dogs; and a Market Street Sports Group sponsorship agreement with Greiner Industries for $15,000 for the high school welding lab.