When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, Dec. 9.

What happened: By a 6-2 vote, the board appointed former board member Sonya Duncan to a vacant seat on the board.

Background: This seat was initially set to be filled by Katherine Miller, who was elected to the board in November. After moving outside the district, Miller was not sworn in as a member and her seat was declared vacant. The vacancy was announced at the board’s Dec. 2 reorganization meeting, and community members were given until Dec. 7 to submit letters of interest for the term, which will expire in December 2023. The district received two letters of interest.

Previous board service: Duncan is the daughter of a current board member and has experience as a special education teacher. She was first appointed to the board in July 2021 to serve until a new member could be elected in November. Duncan ran for a term on the board but came in fifth in a race for four seats. She was 59 votes behind Miller, who came in fourth. Duncan said she was unaware anyone else was interested in the seat when she submitted her name for consideration.

Vote: Jeffrey Detz, chief financial officer of the Columbia-based Kleen-Rite Corp., also submitted a letter of interest. In his interview with the board he highlighted his business and volunteer experience. Detz received votes from board members Jason Price and Ryan Sexton. Board members Charles Leader, Matthew Wardecker, Sandy Duncan, Devon Fisher, Lauren VonStetten and Kathleen Hohenadel voted for Duncan.

Other business: The board unanimously voted to bring Bench Mark Program back to the district. Due to the pandemic, Bench Mark Program, a Lancaster nonprofit that seeks to mentor at-risk youth through weight lifting programs, has not operated at the district since early 2020.