When: Warwick school board meeting, June 21.

What happened: The school board approved the district 2022-23 general fund, with no tax increase for taxpayers.

Details: The final budget of $79,860,914 keeps the millage rate at 16.3711. For the fourth year in the row, the budget does not call for a tax increase. According to Warwick CFO Nathan Wertsch, not only is it the fourth year in a row with no increase, it is the fifth year with the lowest tax rate in Lancaster County, with the county average at 17.227.

Personnel matters: The board approved two new positions in the school district. Thomas Shumaker was approved as coordinator of safety & security and school security officer. Shumaker previously was with the Ephrata Borough Police Department and had served as interim police chief. The board approved the appointment of Melissa Achuff as principal at Warwick Middle School. She had previously been the assistant principal at Warwick Middle School. The board also approved other new hires and volunteers as well as accepting several resignations from teachers, support assistants and coaches.

Field house: Superintendent April Hershey provided an update on the field house project, which is going well, except for one caveat. Due to supply chain issues, the bleachers at the field house project may not be delivered in time for the fall sports season. The backup plan is to have temporary bleachers used until the permanent bleachers can be installed.

Committee openings: With the resignations of two committee members, the board will be seeking to fill positions on the Finance & Legal Committee and the Student Activities Committee. The vacancies will be posted on the district website sometime after July 1.

Learning materials: Toward the end of the meeting board member Jim Koelsch proposed that the district look into having an opt-in option instead of an opt-out option for sexuality-related classroom and library materials. Under his suggestion, parents would have to opt-in to allow their children to read certain books, use certain curriculum and check out certain books from the library. With the current opt-out plan, parents must opt-out of books and materials they find objectionable. Board member Matthew Knouse suggested that the materials be reviewed again by age, but board President Todd Rucci noted that materials have already been reviewed and it would be continuing to go “down a rabbit hole.”

Other business: The board approved teacher tenure for seven teachers. Also approved was the 2022-23 flexible instructional days online application, which was used during the pandemic. Hershey noted that it was a short-term solution that could be during case of an emergency situation, such as a snow storm when students could not attend school in person.