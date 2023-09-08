Where: Marietta Borough Council meeting, Aug. 9.

What happened: Dave Haneman, zoning officer, told Borough Council about a proposal to bring a sculpture to the borough.

Art: A sculpture titled “River Spirit” was commissioned in 2002 by the late Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed. The artist, Steven Dolbin, has completed the sculpture but, according to Haneman, “he doesn’t know what to do with it.” The sculpture weighs 7,000 pounds and is 37 feet long, five feet wide and 12 feet tall.

More: Dolbin said he created the sculpture, which is made of high-grade stainless steel, to “honor our Native American brothers and sisters” and to “speak sculpturally” about that heritage of the Susquehanna River and region. Embedded in the steel, which is shaped like a winding river, are “sacred images of various cultures, tribal wisdom and tributes to original cave paintings,” according to an article from The Burg News website.

The cost: Dolbin is willing to donate the piece, but it will cost approximately “$26,000 to move it and to finish it when it gets to a new home,” Haneman said. In an email, Haneman explained that Rivertownes, “does not have a budget to support this project” and that it “was suggested that a fundraising campaign be organized to fund it.”

Sponsorship needed: Haneman reported that Create Columbia and Columbia Borough approached Rivertownes about sponsorship for the project. According to their website, Rivertownes is a nonprofit that “manages and preserves the Musselman-Vesta Iron Furnace Center and surrounding iron furnace remains” and cultivates “art, heritage, and recreation in the river towns of Columbia, Marietta, and Wrightsville.”

Emergency management: Steve Bailey, Marietta’s emergency management coordinator, presented the borough’s July report on fire, police and ambulance issues. He reported four fire-related calls, six accidents, two related to meetings and training and one public service call. This totals 13 calls, with 23 officers responding, and 55 duty hours.

Quotable: “We’re still in serious need of volunteers to join the group,” Bailey said.

Air quality and heat: Emergency management continues monitoring the air quality related to the wildfires in Canada. Bailey said emergency management officials have been communicating about this issue with the public via social media. Bailey also mentioned the recent extreme heat and urged the public to take proper precautions, including bringing pets inside.

Stolen signs: Board member Frederick States said the borough put up “watch for crossing” signs at East Front Street to make drivers aware of pedestrians crossing the street. He told council those signs had been stolen. Police are looking into it.

What’s next: The next meeting of the Marietta Borough Council is Sept. 12.