A food truck event scheduled for Aug. 22 in Hallam Borough will still go on, despite borough council denying a request at its Aug. 10 meeting to hold the event in Hallam’s Emig Park. The event will now be held in the parking lot of Faith United Methodist Church in the 100 block of East Market Street.

The event, which is to benefit efforts to fund a canine unit for the Hellam Township police department, will be the third food truck gathering in the borough in support of that cause. The first was held elsewhere. The most recent, in June, was held in the park.

In a Facebook post announcing the change, event organizer Jackie Harmon said when word got out that the council had denied use of the park, “We received many locations more than willing to host the event. The church saved us!”

That June event proved problematic, said council member Cindy Knox, who made the motion to deny the application to use the park again. That motion passed by a 5-2 vote, with council members William Fitzpatrick, Harry “Chip” Smith, Kim Krotzer and Crystal Weston joining Knox is opposing the event. Matt Flinchbaugh and Melody J.D. Stine cast the dissenting votes.

In a phone interview following the council meeting, Knox said she did not oppose the event, which she says is for a good cause. But, she said, between problems with the last one, and concerns that the park is not large enough to accommodate the crowd the food trucks are expected to draw, she feels it should be held elsewhere.

“Our park is not a big park. There are many other places in the borough that are more suitable,” Knox said. “They are planning to have eight food trucks. The last one was only six and they had trouble finding places to park.”

Knox said one truck was parked across two handicapped parking spots the last time and another was parked by the park’s other pavilion, which had been rented to another gathering. That second pavilion also has been rented for Aug. 22.

In addition to the capacity issues, Knox said there had been other issues with the previous gathering. Trash was left behind for the borough’s public works crew to dispose of. Knox said she also received complaints from members of the community about the size of the crowd in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harmon, the event’s organizer, said she was not made aware of the need for council approval the first time. It was not until she made a pavilion reservation for the upcoming event — about two weeks ago — that she was told she needed council’s blessing.

“Honestly, I didn’t think they’d mind. It is for a good cause. I held two other events, including one in the park, and nothing was ever said to me,” Harmon said. “Nothing was brought to my attention. I was simply trying to do something nice.”

Council President Fitzpatrick agreed with Harmon’s intentions but said the organizers of the previous event in the park failed to seek council approval for that gathering and went ahead with publicizing the Aug. 22 event without having obtained approval.

“It’s a terrific cause, but you have to follow protocol,” Fitzpatrick said. “You need the approval of council to get things like this done.”