When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: Following overwhelmingly negative public feedback on the temporary traffic circle at South 12th Street and Central Avenue, Borough Council announced it will vote at the Sept. 8 meeting to remove the circle and consider other traffic-calming methods.

Background: After receiving complaints of excessive speeding on South 12th Street, the borough erected the temporary traffic circle last October to test its effectiveness. The circle is composed of barrels and traffic cones meant to direct traffic in a circular pattern.

Public feedback: Over a dozen residents made public comments or wrote letters expressing dissatisfaction with the traffic circle. Common concerns included that the circle is confusing, too narrow for large vehicles, including emergency vehicles, and that cars frequently hit the barrels, moving them out of place. Various citizens described the circle as a “monstrosity,” “death trap” and “failed experiment.”

What’s next: The most popular solution put forth by residents is to create a four-way stop at the intersection, but Pennsylvania Department of Transportation traffic consultant Patrick Wright said the intersection does not meet quantitative requirements in terms of traffic flow and number of accidents. However, he said qualitative warrants might allow the four-way stop. Council will explore options at the next meeting.

Veto of HARB denial: Mayor Leo S. Lutz cast the tie-breaking vote that will allow real estate developer Cimarron Investments to use composite material rather than wood on a dilapidated balcony at 24-26 S. Second St. Columbia’s Historic Architecture Review Board had recommended denying the developer’s request. Council reached a hung vote at the Aug. 25 meeting, necessitating another vote.

Response to leader of civil rights group: Council president Heather Zink responded to recent demands made before council at two previous meetings by Carlos Jimenez Jr., vice president of local civil rights group Green Dreamz. Jimenez had demanded the borough reallocate $1.5 million away from the police department and into affordable housing and public transportion in the 2021 budget. He also demanded school resource officer Troy Engle be removed from Columbia School District. Zink said housing and transport could not be solved on the municipal level, and that the school board is responsible for the school resource officer. After the meeting, Zink said although the officer is a full-time borough employee, the school district is fully responsible for funding his position as school resource officer during the school year.

Discriminatory groups: Zink said that to support equality in the borough, she was calling on the police department and school district to stop accepting donations from “private clubs” which she said refuse membership based on race, though she did not identify the groups. Zink said these groups donate to National Night Out and school sports events. After the meeting, Zink declined to identify the groups or the sources she used to confirm the discrimination.