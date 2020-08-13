When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Aug 11.

What happened: During a virtual meeting, council approved safety improvements to the five-point intersection of Charlotte, Stiegel and New Charlotte streets.

Why it’s important: Residents had requested council review the intersection, where there have been a number of accidents.

Improvements: Currently there are stop signs posted on Stiegel and New Charlotte streets. Council agreed to post stop signs on Charlotte Street, making the intersection an all-way stop. “Stop ahead” signs with flashers on top of them also will be posted on Charlotte Street, and “stop ahead” markings will be painted on all streets. Additionally, the stop bar on New Charlotte will be moved closer to the intersection, and the stop bar on East Stiegel will be moved back a bit. The borough also will work on revising its traffic ordinance to include the new stop signs.

Contribution: Council agreed to contribute half the cost of a new roof for the Manheim Fire Department’s firehouse at 83 S. Main St. Council member Brad Roth said the cost of the new roof is $48,000. Fire department representatives had approached council in 2018 with the request for funding for the roof. At that time, they anticipated it would cost about $50,000 and expected to replace the roof in 2022. Council had agreed to set aside $5,000 in its capital fund for five years to fund the request. Currently the borough has $15,000 in the capital fund earmarked for the roof. The additional $13,000 may come from the borough’s capital fund or its general fund.

Police: Manheim Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer said the department is beginning the process to become a state-accredited police department. He said the process may take several years, and it’s something the department has been considering for some time. Council President Carol Phillips said she endorses the idea of accreditation. She said she’s been involved in an accreditation process as a professor at Millersville University and feels it forces agencies to look at their processes and can enhance services.