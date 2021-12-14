Coatesville Area school board on Dec. 7 welcomed new members during a reorganization meeting.

Harlan Brown and Holly Charest were were sworn in as new board members for Region 1. Jennifer Shaut was sworn in as the new board member for Region 2.

Robert Fisher will continue serving as board president, with Brandon Rhone serving as vice president.

At the start of the meeting, the board honored the memory of former board member Henry Assetto who died Dec. 5. According to his obituary, Assetto gave 32 years of his life and career to the Coatesville Area School District. After moving on from teaching in the district, Assetto joined the school board, serving from September 2018 through September 2021.

In a release from the district, Superintendent Tomás Hanna said, “Mr. Assetto will be deeply missed by his friends, family, students, and community. He left an indelible mark on the Coatesville Area School District.”

The next board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 20.