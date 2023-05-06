On April 8, a wife drove her 41-year-old husband to the Wrightsville Fire Department because he was having difficulty breathing.

He soon went into cardiac arrest.

Six firefighters removed the man from the car, and “resuscitation measures were initiated,” officials recalled at the May 1 Wrightsville Borough Council meeting.

Three shocks were given from an automated external defibrillator, said Adam Marden, manager of Penn State LifeLion EMS in Lancaster. Within 5 minutes, a team from LifeLion was on the scene, as was a police officer from Hellam Township Police Department.

Thanks to everyone’s quick action, “the patient was successfully discharged from a hospital after a heart procedure and is doing well,” Marden said.

During the council meeting, Marden presented the following with certificates for saving the man’s life: LifeLion paramedics William Kanoff and Candance Blanchflower; LifeLion emergency medical technicians Madeline Koser and Dustin Elliott; Hellam Township police Officer Andrew Eisenberger; and Wrightsville Borough Fire Department personnel — Chief Chad Livelsberger, Deputy Chief Zachary Ishman, Lt. Michael Rhoads and firefighters Michael Newcomer, Brandon Pecora and Matthew Curill, who is also an EMT.

Marden said just 11% of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of a healthcare setting survive and leave a hospital with no neurological damage. He noted that the early activation of the EMS system is crucial for survival.

Livelsberger said he has been in the emergency services for 25 years, and this was the first life-saving response he has experienced.

“The importance of a staffed firehouse made a difference and was able to make it possible for a neighbor to live another day,” he said in a message after the meeting.