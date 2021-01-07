When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Superintendent Mike Leichliter and business manager Chris Johnston provided an update on the high school construction project.

High school project: Leichliter said phase one of the project is winding down. The auditorium and field house are expected to be completed mid-February. After that only a few items will remain to be completed. Phase two began last summer. Johnston said one section of the second phase will be the new high school administration office with a nurse’s suite and guidance suite downstairs and the new media center on the second floor. A three-story academic wing will be added to the front of the phase one structure. The new district administration offices will be on the ground floor of the three-story academic wing.

New position: The board approved the job description for an audio-visual services coordinator. This person would oversee the new audio-visual technology at the high school, including the auditorium, plus the district’s digital signs. Charlie Reisinger, the district’s technology director, said the position was put on hold for several months, but the district is now moving forward with the position due to the progress on the high school auditorium and associated technology needs. Reisinger said now could be a good time to hire someone for the position because talent may be more readily available due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry.

Enrollment: Leichliter said the district is in the process of updating its 10-year enrollment projection. New residential developments in the municipalities that make up the district are taken into account. Leichliter said the new high school will have sufficient capacity as will the middle school. District offices will relocate from the middle school when the high school project is finished, and the middle school will be repurposed as classroom space. He said the bigger issue will be at the elementary level. He said enrollment at Eshleman Elementary would be impacted by the potential Millersville Town Center development that would house nearly 2,000 people at routes 741 and 999. Leichliter said the plan to develop nearly 58 acres was presented to the borough in fall as a sketch plan. Because the project involves improvements to two state roads, it may take some time to come to fruition.

CTC budget: The board will take action on the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s proposed 2021-22 budget during the Jan. 19 meeting. The district’s contribution is expected to increase by 0.9%, or $14,922. The amount would be $1.677 million in 2021-22.