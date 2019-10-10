When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.
What happened: Supervisors divided the 2019 Firemen’s Relief money the township receives from the state between Quarryville, Bart and Oxford fire companies.
Background: Two years ago, the township changed the way it distributes the Firemen’s Relief funding. Quarryville Fire Company received 54%, with Bart Fire Company getting 35% and Union Fire Co. No. 1 of Oxford receiving 11%. They continue to use those percentages in distributing the funds.
Why it’s important: Quarryville and Bart are the first due responders in the township while Oxford assists with calls involving areas closest to the Octorara Reservoir, where they are the closest fire station even though they are in Chester County.
The cost: Firemen’s Relief funds passing through Colerain township this year total $27,397, an increase of $3,335 over last year.
Other happenings: The supervisors appointed Bob Stanley to fill a long open vacancy on the township Zoning Hearing Board. They also appointed Robin Church to serve as a second alternate on the Zoning Hearing Board.