Firefighters on Monday morning worked to extinguish a Fourth of July fire that destroyed a recycling warehouse in Lebanon County.

The City of Lebanon Bureau of Fire on its Facebook page called the blaze a “3rd alarm fire,” meaning the fire was severe and difficult to contain.

Duane Trautman, director of Public Safety and Fire Commissioner, could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to WGAL 8 TV, a fire began around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Consolidated Scrap in the 300 block of North 14 Street. The only injuries reported were minor burns to a firefighter’s hands.

Jared Feinstein, who lives about a block away, said a family was shooting off fireworks in front of the recycling plant just before the fire ignited. And then, watching the plant burn from his porch, he saw what looked like a transformer blow.

“You could feel the heat from my porch,” Feinstein said.