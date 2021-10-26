Lighting caused a fire that ripped through a Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education house in York County Monday night, leaving nothing but the shell of the building.

Fire crews were dispatched to the nonprofit along Route 30 in Hellam Township at around 8:50 p.m. Monday, said Hellam Fire Company chief Eric Strittmatter.

The fire started after lightning struck the building, Strittmatter said. The fire spread through the second and third floor, completely destroying the third floor and covering the second floor in debris, Strittmatter said. The first floor sustained water damage.

Crews from over a dozen fire departments, led by the Hellam Fire Company, stayed at the scene until as late as midnight, Strittmatter said. Wrightsville Fire & Rescue Company and Yorkana Fire Company posted on Facebook that they had sent units to battle the structure fire and shared images of flames shooting through the farmhouse roof.

No one was in the building or injured in the fire. There will be no further investigation into the fire. Strittmater estimates that there is around $400,000 in damage.

Horn Farm Center’s executive director Alexis Campbell issued a statement on its Facebook early this morning with links to donate and support the center moving forward.

“Tonight’s turn of events is truly a test of our resilience,” the statement read. “While we are devastated, we are incredibly thankful for the outpouring of support, prayers, and well wishes from our community.”

Firefighters helped members of the organization access the building to salvage files, including an archive of the farm, according to the statement.

“We have a long road ahead of us, but we know the future is bright,” Campbell wrote. “I am absolutely certain that together we will persevere. Let the ashes of this tragedy be fertile soil for our future growth and community.”

The Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education is a nonprofit established in 2000 to save the farm from industrial development. The barn on the property burnt down in 2006.