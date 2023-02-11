When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 6.

What happened: Fire departments that serve the township presented 2022 year-end reports.

Martindale: Fire Chief Tony Groff reported Martindale Volunteer Fire Company handled 145 total incidents — the highest being 38 for structure fire assists and 28 for vehicle accidents. Fire loss totaled $600,000 with property saved $180,000. Busiest time of the week was Friday and Monday between noon to 6 p.m.

Garden Spot: Fire Chief Darryl Keiser reported Garden Spot Fire Rescue was involved in 473 incidents in 2022, with highest calls for building fires at 58 and 50 for vehicle accidents. Fire loss totaled $10.04 million with property saved $1 million. Busiest day was Friday and busiest time was 5 p.m.

Quotable: “Our department continues to grow. I’m proud to a part of and lead it,” Keiser said.

Elanco Library: Lou Ann Miller, Eastern Lancaster County Library Board of Trustees, gave a brief library report for 2022 stating township residents checked out 17,302 items. She announced the spring book sale will be held 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, April 14, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

Resolution adopted: Supervisors adopted a resolution to participate in a cooperative bidding and purchasing agreement for procurement of road work identified as ultra-thin friction course application and seal coating with multiple municipalities.