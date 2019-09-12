When: Council meeting, Sept. 9.
What happened: Mountville Fire Company Chief Dean Gantz Jr. told Borough Council the company fund drive is experiencing its third-lowest response tracked over the past two decades.
By the numbers: The all-volunteer fire company has brought in just over $31,000 toward its $65,000 fund drive, with only 14% of residents in its coverage area responding. After the meeting, Brian Saylor, assistant treasurer, said 97% of donations are from residents, while 3% are from businesses. The fire company budget is $150,000 for 2019.
What to do: Councilman Richard Spiegel proposed allocating additional funds in the borough’s budget for next year and said it’s time to start considering a fire tax for 2021. The proposed tax would allocate funds specifically for the fire company and would have stipulations on how those funds can be used.
Quotable: “We want do more to help the fire company,” said Mayor Philip Kresge. “We’ve held taxes at the same level for quite some time. If people aren’t responding, we will need to find a way.”
New zoning law: Mountville Borough is looking to adopt a new zoning ordinance to replace one written more than a half-century ago. In a telephone conversation after the meeting, council President Lenny Heisey said the new codes would bring the borough up to date. The regulations aim to promote, protect and facilitate public health, safety and the general welfare of the borough by establishing a zoning map and zoning districts while serving as a plan for orderly growth and future development.
What’s next: A public hearing on the proposed ordinance will be held before a final vote at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Borough Office on East Main Street.
n Bridge closure: The state Department of Transportation will replace a damaged portion of the Hill Street bridge over Route 30, beginning Sept. 16. During that time, the bridge will be closed to all Hill Street traffic between Orkney Road and Church Street. The project is expected to last until mid-November. Temporary lane restrictions on Route 30, under the bridge, are possible during construction.