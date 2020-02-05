- When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 3.

- What happened: Fire Chief Darryl Keiser of Garden Spot Fire Rescue gave supervisors the fire department report for 2019.

- Details: Property value loss totaled $2,205,500; saved was $5,268,500. Total number of incidents was 428. Fires accounted for the most incidents at 64, and requests for emergency medical services after injuries accounted for the second most number of calls with 48.

- Funding challenges: Keiser said Lancaster County is requiring a new paging system at a cost of $50,000 without offering financial support. Three engines will need to be replaced, with anticipated delivery spring 2021.

- Day camp: Kids ages 12 to 14 are invited to attend a day camp hosted by the fire department June 22-26 at the new training facility on Reservoir Road, East Earl. The fire department will have an open house March 24 at the main fire station, 339 E. Main St., New Holland.

- Quote: “Kids will get a hands-on experience of what it’s like to be in fire service,” Keiser said.