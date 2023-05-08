When: Manheim Central school board meeting, May 1.

What happened: Chief Financial Officer Bryan Howett gave a presentation on the 2023-24 preliminary budget, during which he recommended a 3.1% property tax increase.

By the numbers: For 2023-24, expenses are expected to total $67.41 million. With a 3.1% tax increase, revenue would total $67.06 million.

Other options: The district will carry a deficit in the coming year no matter what the school board decides about a tax increase. Howett’s presentation included figures for a 1.5%, 2.5%, 3.1% or a 4.1% tax hike. A 4.1% increase is the highest the district can raise taxes under Act 1. A 1.5% tax hike would result in a $948,370 deficit, a 2.5% tax hike would result in a $574,477 deficit, a 3.1% tax hike would result in a $350,426 deficit, while a 4.1% tax hike would result in a $24,575 deficit.

Background: Howett said it’s OK to have a budget deficit periodically, but it’s not a good long-term strategy since the district dips into reserves to balance the budget. He said the district has never taxed to the maximum Act 1 index and has had two recent years without a tax increase — 2017-18 and 2020-21.

Cost to homeowner: A 3.1% tax increase would boost taxes for the median homeowner with an assessed property value of $198,200 by $96 per year—from $3,095 to $3,191.

Revenue: Howett said proposed revenue from real estate taxes accounts for 56% of all revenue. Other revenue includes state funding for basic education and special education as well as federal funding. He anticipates state funding to increase, but the amount of the increase may not be known until the state budget passes.

COVID-19 funds: The district was awarded $5.60 million in pandemic relief funds including Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. Howett said the funds have been utilized for items such as technology purchases and supplies as well to help defray the cost of salaries and benefits. The proposed 2023-24 budget would use about $752,032 of the funds, and the remaining $291,399 would be utilized in the 2024-25 budget.

Quotable: “We’ve been using these funds to defray expenditures. When the funds are depleted, those expenditures will require the use of existing local and state sources (of revenue),” he said.

Cybercharter schools: The district’s cybercharter school expense has grown exponentially since 2018-19 and continues to increase, Howett said. This year the district is projected to spend $2.09 million for both basic education and special education students at cybercharter schools, and the figure for 2023-24 is anticipated to be $2.15 million. Howett said the district has made phone calls to each family using cybercharter schools to find out why they’re choosing a cybercharter school rather than a district school.

Quotable: “Every school district pays a different rate to send students to a cyber school, and the rate is based on how much it costs the district to educate a child,” Howett said. “A cyber school has the same cost to educate a child no matter what district the child is from, so why are they charging different rates?”

What’s next: The proposed final budget will be presented for board action Monday, May 15. The meeting will be held in-person and via livestream. Final adoption is slated for Monday, June 19.