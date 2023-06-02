When: Penn Manor school board meeting, May 15.

What happened: District CFO Chris Johnston presented the proposed final budget for the 2023-24 school year. He recommended the district not raise taxes in a year that most other districts are balancing budgets with tax hikes.

More: Penn Manor’s proposed final budget is balanced with a surplus of $23,296. Johnston explained that some issues related to salaries and staffing; insurance premiums; and federal, state and local revenues for the district are “still up in the air” and would require some changes. Those items will be cleared up before the next board meeting. Johnston recommended approval of a final budget of $101.63 million.

What’s next: The board will vote on the final version of the budget at its meeting on June 5.

New staff: The board announced the hiring of Denise Galen as the new director of student services for the district. Galen is director of special education for Hempfield School District. She is scheduled to start at Penn Manor on July 1. In her new role at Penn Manor, Galen will have a wide range of responsibilities including, but is not limited to, overseeing special education and gifted programs, support staff, early intervention programs, student health needs and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The annual salary for the position is $125,000.

Communication: An ongoing topic at board meetings this school year has been communication between the district and the community. In response to these concerns, the board formed the ad hoc communication committee. Board member Donna Wert presented a report from that committee addressing what a member should do if a citizen talks to them outside of the official channels of communication. The board debated what should be done if, for example, one of them was approached in the grocery store by a parent who was upset about something in the school district. A proposed chart outlining the committee’s recommendation would not become part of the board’s policy manual, but it would be a recommended procedure for handling these situations.

Concerns: Board member Joe Fullerton raised concerns about the idea that a board member would be told about a problem in the district “in confidence.” Specifically, Fullerton pointed out that, as a member of the board, he is a mandated reporter. This means that if a citizen were to tell him about a sexual assault in the district, he is legally required to report it.

Quotable: “We’re public officials. There’s no such thing as ‘in confidence,’ ” Fullerton said. “If they’re choosing to talk to me about Penn Manor school district business, I’m a Penn Manor School District board member. That’s just the way it is.”

Chain of communication: Board member Nicole Nafziger argued that if a citizen approached a board member privately, it creates division in the board and that information should be directed into the normal chain of communication so the entire board is aware of any issues. She added that this should not necessarily be applied to something minor like a parent saying that their child dislikes a teacher. Wert noted that this was also an issue of free speech. A citizen has a First Amendment right to “vent” to a board member. “If someone comes up to you, and they want to vent, but they’re not expecting it to be shared, and they’re not expecting action, a board response, it’s a matter of free speech,” Wert said.

Conclusion: The board let the issue rest after the discussion. Board President Carlton Rintz thanked the committee for their work and said they were “90% of the way there.”