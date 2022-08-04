A 4-year-old boy from Lancaster County has become the fifth victim in a July 29 tractor crash in York County. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene on Friday.

Jeffrey Ryan Fisher, of Gordonville, died Tuesday from multiple traumatic injuries, spokesman Brett Hambright from Dauphin County told York Daily Record. The manner is accidental.

Jeffrey is a younger brother of 9-year-old Caleb Emmanuel Fisher, who died at the scene in Lower Chanceford Township on Friday, according to an obituary in LancasterOnline.

Twelve individuals were riding in the trailer at the time of the accident on Friday according to a release from The Pennsylvania State Police.

Multiple helicopters were brought in Friday to assist injured victims, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police Troopers. The driver of the tractor, Amos Stoltzfus, was transported in serious condition, according to the release.

