DAUPHIN COUNTY – Closure of the Fiddlers Elbow Road bridge will continue for another month.

According to a Crimewatch broadcast from the Derry Township Police Department, construction on the bridge spanning the Swatara Creek between Derry Township and Lower Swatara Township will extend until late September or early October.

A delay in material needed for the project and a reduced workforce pushed back the project’s completion. Derry Township Chief of Police Garth Warner confirmed that the bridge will be fully inaccessible for the project’s duration.

When the bridge closed March 25 to replace its structure, it was slated to reopen in early August.

Detour routes follow West Main Street, South Hanover Street, Middletown Road and PA Route 283.