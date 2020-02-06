When: School board meeting, Feb. 3.
What happened: A major project to speed up internet connections for digital learning and school operations is nearing completion, the district’s technology team told the board. Technology director Charlie Reisinger, with help from assistant technology director Chad Billman, announced that a new fiber Wide Area Network providing higher bandwidth to the nine Penn Manor school buildings will be online in March.
Background: After receiving four proposals for the project, last year the school district chose the lowest-cost option, service provider Velocity Fiber, to install and operate new fiber optics. Velocity Fiber is a Kansas-based company with a focus on providing fiber optic networks to educational institutions. For several months, the company has been constructing the network between the schools, running cables underground and along telephone poles.
Why it matters: Over the last several years, Penn Manor School District has needed increasingly higher bandwidth as its students access more online resources. The fiber optic cables composing the new network carry more data and won’t degrade like copper cables, improving internet speed and reliability.
The cost: The school district took advantage of the Federal Communications Commissions’ E-Rate program, which allows educational institutions discounts on telecommunications, internet access and internal connections. The E-Rate program provided the school district with a 60% discount, resulting in a total cost of $420,000 to construct the network and a monthly cost of $3,385.60 for service. After the meeting, Reisinger said this will raise monthly costs by $685 from the previous provider, Comcast, but for greatly increased bandwidth.
Bandwidth comparison: Comcast provided bandwidth of 1 gigabyte/second shared by all school buildings. In comparison, Velocity Fiber will provide 10 gigabytes/second to each school. In addition, Reisinger said the Velocity network will give the school district “considerable room to grow (with) minimal equipment costs and no monthly increase.” The school district has signed a 10-year agreement with Velocity Fiber.