When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, May 10.

Speeding and signs: Residents Jan and Bruce Garrabrandt and Gene Pierce expressed concern about speeding in the small northeastern Lancaster County borough. The Garrabrandts, who own The Artist’s Inn and Gallery, said guests complain about the speed of vehicles on Main Street. Jan Garrabrandt questioned whether motorists think they can get away with speeding because posted signs indicate state police patrol the town.

Discussion: Council President Jerry Sensenig said the signs are for information only — not to deter or encourage crime. Pierce said he never sees state police patrol West Main Street where he claims vehicles travel in excess of 50 mph as they leave town. He said Terre Hill citizens desire and deserve adequate police coverage, adding the borough needs to investigate ways to do better.

Background: In 2019, Pennsylvania State Police from Lancaster Troop J began providing 24-hour coverage at no cost, after council terminated a contract with neighboring East Earl Township Police Department over expenses for policing the borough. Terre Hill was willing to pay $198,186 using the same percentage of the projected police budget as 2018 based on population. There was no increase in borough population. But East Earl rejected the offer, standing firm on a cost of $215,313. Council members at the time felt paying more than $141.07 per resident was unfair. Pennsylvania taxpayers fund state troopers in towns without local police. Troop J station, 2099 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster, is 21 miles from Terre Hill.

Police presence: Mayor Bob Rissler said state police are present in the borough, often in unmarked cars. He handed out a police report showing activity in the borough from Jan. 1 to March 31. Their role is to handle traffic, criminal and commercial vehicle activity, he said. Rissler said Troop J station’s data for Terre Hill is available to the public at psp.pa.gov.

Next step: Council members agreed speeding is an issue everywhere. Sensenig said they will continue discussion on ways to resolve the problem in the borough. A speed awareness monitor is placed on different streets and helps to reduce speeding. But due to cost, he said it’s not feasible to purchase more.

Quotable: “I understand the speeding issue; however, I’m overly impressed with how fast the state police responded, reacted and apprehended persons in the borough engaged in criminal behavior. Not a better job could be done,” Sensenig said.

Eagle Scout project: Hunter Weaver presented the final plan for his project to install new plants at the Terre Hill Community Memorial Park and front yard of Borough Hall. The project will be completed June 4.

Speed humps purchase: Rissler, as public works superintendent, was given authorization to bid online at Municibid for speed humps not to exceed $550.

Memorial Day: Council authorized the $250 donation to the United Veterans Council of New Holland for the Memorial Day annual pilgrimage from 6:30 a.m. to noon Monday, May 30. Starting at the New Holland American Legion, the Pilgrimage conducts services at 13 area cemeteries. At 7:45 a.m. the veterans group will be at Weaverland Mennonite Church, East Earl; 8:15 a.m. at Bowmansville Memorial Park; 9 a.m. at St. Johns Center Lutheran Church, East Earl and 9:15 a.m. at Terre Hill Memorial Park. The pilgrimage concludes with a ceremony at 11:45 at the veterans memorial on Jackson Street, New Holland, followed at noon with a ceremony at New Holland Community Memorial Park.