When: Commissioners meeting, Oct. 14.
What happened: The township's cooperative fire and emergency response system comprising three fire rescue stations received an $800,000 FEMA grant to hire six firefighters in the years 2020-22. Fire and Rescue Chief Rick Kane said the grant will cover 75% of salaries and benefits for the new hires.
Why it’s important: Kane said the grant will mean that each of the three firehouses will have full-time firefighters.
Also: The board approved the merger of Neffsville Community Fire Company No. 1 into Manheim Township.
Public comment: Resident Howard Horn read a statement urging the board to reject a request by Lancaster Country Day School to create gun shop-free school zones. “I do not believe the petitioners represent the majority opinion of the township's residents,” he said.
Public hearing: Joel Snyder, of RGS Associates, presented a request to revise plans for the Worthington residential development for 20 single-family homes rather than 22 duplexes on a cul-de-sac on Kincaid Avenue. Because the staff has recommended some conditions, the board tabled the request until the Oct. 28 meeting.
Ordinances: The board approved amending codes to prohibit trucks of 11,001 pounds or more to drive or park on Landis Valley Road between Butter Road and New Holland Pike and to prohibit parking on the east side of Candlewyck Road from the intersection with Surrey Drive to approximately 100 feet south at the property line between 485 Candlewyck Road and 490 Surrey Drive.
Appointment: Kling announced that Matt Stopa has been appointed the new director of Recreation and Parks Planning.
Manheim Township Library: Commissioner Sam Mecum announced the library received a bequest from Jay Frey for $25,000, with the income designated for the purchase of periodicals.
Bridge closure: The Eden Road bridge over the Conestoga River between Manheim and East Lampeter townships will not reopen until at least Dec. 20, Mecum said.
Budget meeting: The board will hold its annual public budget meeting on the upper level of the barn in Overlook Park at 9 a.m. Nov. 7.