When: School board meeting, Dec. 3.
What happened: The board reelected Bryant Ferris as president and Christian Brackbill as vice president at its annual reorganization meeting. Both will serve a one-year term.
New member: Michael Hartmann, who was elected in November, was sworn in, succeeding Charles Rohrer. Hartmann works full-time as a semiconductor engineer and is a lifelong resident of Paradise Township.
Feasibility study: The board welcomed Seth Wentz, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects, who presented an updated feasibility study. Wentz reviewed a list of improvements deemed necessary at Pequea Valley High School and Pequea Valley Intermediate School.
High school: To maintain existing facilities, an estimated $22.88 million to $25.43 million worth of improvements and additions were recommended.
These included a complete roof replacement, the installation of secure vestibules, upgrades to the fire alarm system, installation of air conditioners in the gymnasium, an upgrade to the electrical system, secure lockdown measures, upgrades to the video camera system, humidity control, removal of aluminum windows, upgrade to the emergency power system, internal/external LED lights, and carbon dioxide detectors in at-risk areas.
Systems: As part of his assessment, Wentz also recommended the district replace a variety of aging systems at the high school that have been in use for at least 21 years, including the hot water heater, boilers, burners, well, cooling systems, oil storage units, circulator pumps and all operable parts of the piping system.
Intermediate school: To maintain existing facilities, an estimated $14.89 million to $17.07 million worth of improvements were recommended. Items exclusive to the intermediate school included complete domestic water system replacement, installation of schoolwide air conditioning units, overhaul of the communication system, installation of dust collectors/kitchen hoods, and completion of various mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades/maintenance.
What's next: The board will review cost estimates for on-campus construction at their next meeting, Dec. 12.