A Ponzi scheme involving Amish and Mennonite victims masterminded by Berks County accountant Philip Elvin Riehl is featured in an article posted Thursday by the FBI on the news section of its website, fbi.gov.

Riehl, of Bethel Township, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July 2020 and ordered to pay nearly $60 million in restitution after pleading guilty to conspiracy and fraud charges earlier that year, according to the article. At the time, it was one of the largest Pennsylvania-based Ponzi schemes in history, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

About 400 Amish and Mennonite families across Pennsylvania and elsewhere lost a combined $59 million to Riehl in an “affinity” fraud scam. This type of scam usually involves investment pitches prey upon identifiable groups, such as religious groups or ethnic communities with which the scam leader has some connection. In this case Riehl, who is Mennonite, made use of that connection.

Though Riehl was not licensed to invest people’s money, he had earned the trust of his clients and led them to believe he would invest their money in local businesses that would offer a solid return. When Riehl entered his guilty plea, federal prosecutors declined to say how many, if any, of his victims were Lancaster County residents.

“Riehl was a well-known member of the community,” Special Agent Michael Mocaldo was quoted as saying in the FBI article. “He did people’s taxes year after year. They knew and trusted him.”

Mocaldo, who investigated the case, works at the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office.

Riehl claimed the invested dollars were being loaned to a diverse array of businesses but 40% of them went into Trickling Springs, a creamery he owned in Franklin County, according to court records.

Additionally, he directly solicited investments in the creamery, claiming the failing business was healthy and thriving. Trickling Springs closed in September 2019.

The FBI publishes feature articles on its web site about prominent cases to educate the public about different types of crimes and the work the bureau does to investigate those crimes.