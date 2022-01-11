When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Supervisors held a conditional use hearing where resident Isaac Lapp requested permission to demolish a house at 230 N. Star Road. Supervisors did not make a final decision on the house, but voted unanimously to continue the hearing at the March 7 supervisors meeting.

Why it matters: The structure Lapp is seeking to demolish is listed as a historical resource in the Strasburg comprehensive plan. After the meeting, township engineer Mark Deimler said Lapp intends to demolish the house with a conditional use hearing and approval from township supervisors. Supervisors voted to place the continuance of the hearing on the March meeting agenda because Lapp and his engineer needed additional time to compile supporting documents for the request.

Reorganization: Supervisors will retain their current leadership with Tom Willig as chairperson and Michael Weaver as vice chairperson. Both motions were unanimous. Prior to the meeting, Weaver and township Planning Commission member Terry Smith were sworn in.

Public comment: Resident Fred Witmer requested the township to contact Strasburg Borough Police to do speed details on the stretch of Route 222 between Krantz Mill Road and North Old Road. Witmer, a sign and letter artist, also asked officials to consider his services to restore the Ship Rock Disc Golf Course sign he built for an estimated $300-$500. Supervisors will consider his requests.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, at the township building, 400 Bunker Hill Road, Strasburg.