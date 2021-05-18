When: East Earl Township supervisors meeting, May 11.

What happened: The township will consider amending its zoning ordinance to lessen commercial restrictions on agricultural use properties.

Background: Supervisors recently received a formal petition calling for leniency on how agricultural zones can be utilized in the township. While the new law would lift some existing restrictions on farm-based businesses, Chairman Nelson Groff said requests to erect a commercial or retail space in an agricultural zone will still be reviewed on an individual basis.

Quotable: “The (township’s) agricultural properties are very restricted in what they can do, so we’re looking to be a little more lenient to them,” board Chairman Nelson Groff said after the meeting, adding township officials want to “be more helpful to the farming community” by letting farmers open side businesses “to pay their bills.”

What’s next: The board expects to vote to amend its zoning ordinance in July.

Streetlight taxes: Supervisors reviewed a residential request to abolish streetlight assessment taxes for properties along routes 23 and 322 in East Earl. According to a formal letter from residents, the township can “incorporate the payment for streetlights (on these routes) into the main township budget based on the logic that since all township residents benefit from the streetlights, all township residents should pay for them.” The board expects to take action on this issue at their next meeting June 8. No cost estimates are available at this time.

County health department: Township officials attended a special meeting in April hosted by the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors. The association recommended that municipalities oppose a local initiative calling for the county to form its own health department “due mainly to costs and overreaching governmental regulations,” Groff said. No decision was made on whether board members favor or oppose additional health services. However, township officials will not draft or vote on a formal resolution at this time.